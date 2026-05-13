Cathie Wood, Ross Gerber Snap Up The Same 10 Stocks — Here's The Unlikely Portfolio Crossover

For retail investors, few names are more recognizable than Ross Gerber and Cathie Wood. Both are known for their high-profile media appearances, active social media followings and ETFs built around their investment strategies.

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSE:GK) , launched back in 2021, tracks picks from Gerber's firm. Meanwhile, Wood, as the CEO of Ark Invest, has multiple ETFs.

Across the ETFs, several positions are held by both well-known investors.

10 Stocks in Common

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) : In GK, Nvidia stock is the third-largest holding, at 8.13% of assets. Wood holds NVDA stock in the ARKQ, ARKK and ARKW ETFS, but the stock is not a top 10 holding in any.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) : In GK, Broadcom stock is the fourth-largest holding, at 6.83% of assets. Wood holds Broadcom stock in the ARKW, ARKK, and ARKQ ETFs, but it is not a top-10 holding in any of them.

Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) : In GK, Eli Lilly is the fifth-largest holding, at 6.15% of assets. Eli Lilly stock is held in the ARKG ETF, but is not a top 10 holding.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) : In GK, Netflix is the 10th-largest holding, at 3.90% of assets. Netflix stock is held in ARKW, but is not a top 10 holding.

Kratos Defense & Security Systems (NASDAQ:KTOS) : In GK, Kratos is the 17th-largest holding, at 2.25% of assets. Kratos stock is held in ARKK and ARKQ ETFs. In ARKQ, the stock is the fifth-largest holding.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) : In GK, CrowdStrike is the 20th-largest holding, at 1.70% of assets. CrowdStrike stock is held in ARKW but is not a top-10 holding.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) : In GK, Genius Sports is the 25th-largest holding, at 0.73% of assets. Genius Sports is held in ARKW but is not a top-10 holding.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) : In GK, Meta is the 27th-largest holding, at 0.39% of assets. Meta stock is held in ARKK and ARKW but is not a top-10 holding in either ETF.

ETF Differences

The Gerber Kawasaki ETF includes stocks across several sectors, including technology, AI, fintech, video games, social media, clean energy, transportation and consumer brands. The ETF seeks to identify growth companies that benefit from “transformative changes in our society.”

Ark Funds invests in disruptive technology and innovative companies that it believes will outperform in the longer run. This often leads to favoring high-growth, technology-related names. It typically focuses on businesses in sectors like fintech, cryptocurrency, electric vehicles, space exploration, genomics, AI and more.

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