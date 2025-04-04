Guess, Simulations Plus And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Shared Hospital Services AMS to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $7.70 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Shared Hospital Services shares rose 0.3% to $2.97 in after-hours trading.

. reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and named Alberto Toni as CFO. The company said it sees FY26 revenue to increase 3.9% – 6.2% in US Dollars and adjusted EPS of $1.32 – $1.76. Guess shares fell 2.4% to $9.80 in the after-hours trading session. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. NMTC disclosed a common stock public offering. NeuroOne Medical shares dipped 36.1% to $0.5499 in the after-hours trading session.

Simulations Plus Inc. SLP posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued upbeat FY25 earnings forecast. Simulations Plus shares gained 2.5% to $24.41 in the after-hours trading session.

posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued upbeat FY25 earnings forecast. Simulations Plus shares gained 2.5% to $24.41 in the after-hours trading session. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. SGMO announced a new agreement with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly And Co LLY , granting the company a worldwide exclusive license to leverage the company's novel proprietary neurotropic adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid, STAC-BBB. Sangamo Therapeutics shares jumped 47.7% to $0.9193 in after-hours trading.

