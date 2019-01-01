Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Archer Aviation Questions & Answers
When is Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) reporting earnings?
Archer Aviation (ACHR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.19.
What were Archer Aviation’s (NYSE:ACHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
