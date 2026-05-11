Archer Aviation reported first-quarter financial results Monday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• Archer Aviation shares are advancing steadily. Why is ACHR stock trading higher?

Archer Aviation Q1 Financials

Archer Aviation reported first-quarter revenue of $1.60 million, beating a Street consensus estimate of $900,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a loss of 28 cents per share in the first quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 32 cents per share.

Archer Aviation highlighted its record FAA certification progress and plans for U.S. operations in 2026 as part of its financial results.

The company expects to begin operations under the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program this year, with eight states part of the initial launch.

Archer said it has advanced its commercial readiness with an expanded piloted flight test program and operations for Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, California.

The company ended the first quarter with liquidity of around $1.8 billion.

"This was another banner quarter for Archer. We made tremendous progress toward beginning operations in the U.S. later this year, with record FAA certification progress and our most expansive flight testing to date," Archer CEO Adam Goldstein said.

What's Next for Archer Aviation

Goldstein said Archer is more than an air taxi company, with defense and AI software efforts advancing quickly.

"They're opening up an even bigger future for us," Goldstein said. "We're investing and building accordingly."

The company expects to post an adjusted EBITDA loss of $170 million to a loss of $200 million for the second quarter. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $172.5 million.

Archer Aviation Stock Price Action

Archer Aviation stock is up 3.21% to $6.75 in after-hours trading on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $4.80 to $14.62.

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