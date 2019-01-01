ABB (NYSE:ABB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
ABB (NYSE:ABB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ABB beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $64.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.38
|0.34
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.33
|0.37
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|7.31B
|7.36B
|7.02B
|6.72B
|Revenue Actual
|7.57B
|7.03B
|7.45B
|6.90B
