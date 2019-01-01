QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Auburn Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiary, Auburn Savings Bank, FSB, grants residential, consumer and commercial loans to customers throughout the Lewiston/Auburn, Maine area. It serves individuals, families and businesses. It offers deposits, loans, cards and various online services.

Auburn Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auburn Bancorp (ABBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auburn Bancorp (OTCPK: ABBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auburn Bancorp's (ABBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auburn Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Auburn Bancorp (ABBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auburn Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Auburn Bancorp (ABBB)?

A

The stock price for Auburn Bancorp (OTCPK: ABBB) is $12.75 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:45:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auburn Bancorp (ABBB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auburn Bancorp.

Q

When is Auburn Bancorp (OTCPK:ABBB) reporting earnings?

A

Auburn Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auburn Bancorp (ABBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auburn Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Auburn Bancorp (ABBB) operate in?

A

Auburn Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.