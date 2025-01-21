January 21, 2025 2:04 PM 3 min read

Small Caps Soar, Apple Slips, Treasury Yields Fall On Trump Day 2: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Wall Street saw a strong preference for small and mid-cap equities, with the Russell 2000 index leading the market as investors bet on more domestic-friendly policies following Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 as the 47th U.S. president.

The Russell 2000 rallied 1.7%, while other large-cap indices trailed behind. The Dow Jones, composed of non-tech blue-chip companies, rose by 1.2%, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.9%.

Most sectors traded higher, except for energy. The announcement of a national energy emergency raised concerns about a fossil fuel oversupply, sending oil prices down more than 2%. WTI crude dropped to $72.10 per barrel.

In the Treasury market, yields fell as investors appeared convinced by Trump's pledges on inflation control and lower federal spending. The 10-year Treasury yield declined by five basis points to 4.58%.

One of the session's most notable moves came from Apple Inc. AAPL, which plunged 4.3%, marking its worst trading day since early August 2024. The decline followed a downgrade by Jefferies, citing challenges in iPhone sales in China.

In commodities, gold climbed 1.2% to a two-month high, aiming for its ninth gain in the past eleven sessions, supported by lower Treasury yields. In the crypto space, Bitcoin BTC/USD rebounded 3% to $106,000 after briefly touching $100,000 overnight amid the absence of crypto-related remarks from Trump on his first day in office.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice%
Russell 20002,314.891.7%
Dow Jones43,995.441.2%
S&P 5006,053.000.9%
Nasdaq 10021,630.380.9%
Updated at 1:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.9% to $602.64.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.1% to $439.55.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.8% higher to $525.61.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.8% to $229.50.
  • The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI outperformed, up 2%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.3%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

  • Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW rallied 4.7%, eyeing the strongest session in over two months, after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Other stocks reacting to earnings included Prologis Inc. PLD, up 6.4%; 3M Company MMM, up 5.5%; DR Horton Inc. DHI, down 0.4%; KeyCorp KEY, down nearly 5% and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, up 0.4%.
  • General Motors Co. GM soared by nearly 6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, and raised the price target from $56 to $60.
  • Companies slated to report earnings after the close include Netflix Inc. NFLX, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR, Capital One Financial Corp. COF and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106815.634.57%
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$220.77-4.00%
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$193.341.24%
DHI Logo
DHID.R. Horton Inc
$146.96-0.47%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$439.301.05%
FITB Logo
FITBFifth Third Bancorp
$44.650.70%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$53.765.46%
IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$192.341.18%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$229.191.65%
KEY Logo
KEYKeyCorp
$17.50-4.40%
MMM Logo
MMM3M Co
$149.135.74%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$872.161.64%
PLD Logo
PLDPrologis Inc
$116.816.69%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$525.440.71%
SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$80.044.75%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$602.460.82%
UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$109.772.22%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$93.55-0.44%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$140.351.89%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$236.250.91%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$142.071.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyEquitiesCommoditiesTreasuriesGlobalTop StoriesMarketsETFsChinaDonald TrumpenergyGoldmidday reportmidday updateNASDAQ 100OilRussell 2000S&P 500Stories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved