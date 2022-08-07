Disney Leads Media Earnings This Week As Reporting Season Moves Past The Peak

We are past the peak of earnings season, and about 87% of the S&P 500 companies have already released their quarterly numbers, FactSet reports.
About 75.6% of the S&P 500 companies have reported above-consensus earnings, according to Benzinga Pro data. The percentage of beat drops to about 63% when all companies are included.
A look back at the past week’s earnings trend shows that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD disappointed with its below-par third-quarter revenue guidance. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported flat revenue performance for the first time ever.
Here are the key earnings scheduled for the unfolding week:
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, before the market open
- EPS Estimate: $1.97 Vs. $2.70 a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $13.24 billion Vs. $12.47 billion a year ago
Tyson Foods is expected to report modest revenue growth but input cost pressure may weigh down on its bottom-line.
BioNTech SE BNTX
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, before the market open
- EPS Estimate: $7.36 Vs. $12.97 a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $4.09 billion Vs. $6.39 billion a year ago
Expectations are running high for BioNTech, especially after its U.S. partner Pfizer, Inc. PFE reported strong COVID vaccine revenue in the second quarter. The U.S. company raked in $8.5 billion from the sales of Comirnaty.
Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, before the market open
- EPS Estimate: 3 cents Vs. 4 cents a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $471.34 million Vs. $376 million a year ago
Novavax, Inc. NVAX
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: $5.5 Vs. (-$4.75) a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $1.02 billion Vs. $298 million a year ago
With the COVID-19 vaccine revenue finally flowing, Novavax is expected to report a profit as opposed to a loss a year ago. Investor focus is likely to rest on vaccine revenue and also commentary on uptake.
American International Group, Inc. AIG
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: $1.10 Vs. $1.52 a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $11.25 billion Vs. $11.27 billion a year ago
News Corporation, Inc. NWSA NWS
- Earnings Schedule: Monday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: 7 cents Vs. 16 cents a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $2.59 billion Vs. $2.49 billion a year ago
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH
- Earnings Schedule: Tuesday, before the market open
- EPS Estimate: (-86 cents) Vs. (-$1.93) a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $1.26 billion Vs. $4.37 billion a year ago
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN
- Earnings Schedule: Tuesday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: (-$2.68) Vs. $6.42 cents a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $830.52 million Vs. $1.78 billion a year ago
The downturn in cryptocurrencies may have hurt trading volume at Coinbase, potentially resulting in a decline in revenue. The company’s shares recently received a shot in the arm from the partnership it announced with BlackRock, Inc. BLK for the latter’s institutional clients getting direct access to Coinbase's trading custody,
Fox Corporation FOXA FOX
- Earnings Schedule: Wednesday, before the market open
- EPS Estimate: 49 cents Vs. 54 cents a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $7.84 billion Vs. $7.42 billion a year ago
Walt Disney Company DIS (Q3 results)
- Earnings Schedule: Wednesday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: $1.0 Vs. 69 cents a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $20.49 billion Vs. $17.0 billion a year ago
Disney’s results could be watched closely to see whether the economic travails have impacted attendance at its theme parks. The focus will also be on Disney+ streaming service’s subscriber growth trends.
Roblox, Inc. RBLX
- Earnings Schedule: Wednesday, after the close
- EPS Estimate: (-0.26 cents) Vs. (-25 cents) a year ago
- Revenue Estimate: $645 million Vs. $454.1 million a year ago
Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
