Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $13.32 billion.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $391.05 million.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $741.87 million.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $309.12 million.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.40 million.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $560.35 million.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $181.34 million.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $12.90 billion.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $217.69 million.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $171.05 million.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $330.91 million.
- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.68 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $640.75 million.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $27.35 million.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.49 million.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $129.00 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.
