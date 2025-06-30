Disney To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE price target from $20 to $23. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $18.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR from $410 to $385. UBS analyst Ashwani Verma maintained a Buy rating. United Therapeutics shares closed at $284.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital slashed Tronox Holdings plc TROX price target from $7 to $3. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Tronox shares closed at $5.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD from $310 to $320. Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating. Air Products shares closed at $282.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased the price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from $67 to $80. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating. Affirm Holdings shares closed at $68.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD price target from $81 to $85. Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained an Outperform rating. Boyd Gaming shares settled at $79.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $100 to $120. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating. Roblox shares closed at $105.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased CVS Health Corporation CVS price target from $74 to $80. Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating. CVS Health shares closed at $68.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $130 to $140. Truist Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating. J.B. Hunt Transport shares settled at $145.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim increased The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $120 to $140. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares closed at $122.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
