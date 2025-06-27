June 27, 2025 7:32 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Just Revealed 1 Oil Stock He Actually Wants To Own

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC “very, very much,” adding that it is one of the few stocks in that group that he actually wants to own.

Supporting his view, the company, on May 6, posted first-quarter total revenues and other income of $31.85 billion topping the consensus of $29.58 billion. Adjusted EPS loss stood at $(0.24), down from $2.58 a year earlier, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.53).

Cramer said, “I have seen these speculative stocks go up and up, and I'm not going to make you sell Aurora Innovation AUR when a headline would cause that stock to double.”

On the earnings front, Aurora Innovation, on May 8, posted a first-quarter GAAP loss of 12 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Cramer said he is going with Brad Jacobs [Chairperson of QXO], when asked about QXO, Inc. QXO.

QXO, on June 20, proposed to acquire GMS for $95.20 per share in cash.

The Mad Money host said he likes Toast TOST, adding, “You got a good one there.”

Lending support to his choice, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad initiated coverage on Toast on June 2 with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $48.

Price Action:

  • Marathon Petroleum shares rose 1.1% to settle at $167.52 on Thursday.
  • Aurora Innovation shares gained 2.1% to close at $5.40.
  • QXO gained 1.4% to settle at $24.12 on Thursday.
  • Toast shares gained 2.4% to close at $42.49.
