JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Servs
JB Hunt Transport Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) was reported by Benchmark on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $215.00 expecting JBHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.84% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) was provided by Benchmark, and JB Hunt Transport Servs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JB Hunt Transport Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JB Hunt Transport Servs was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $215.00. The current price JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) is trading at is $179.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.