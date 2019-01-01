Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings
Affirm Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting AFRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.74% upside). 49 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was provided by Mizuho, and Affirm Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Affirm Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Affirm Holdings was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Affirm Holdings (AFRM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $79.00 to $50.00. The current price Affirm Holdings (AFRM) is trading at is $30.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
