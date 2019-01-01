Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney
Walt Disney Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was reported by Daiwa Capital on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $151.00 expecting DIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.11% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was provided by Daiwa Capital, and Walt Disney maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Walt Disney, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Walt Disney was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Walt Disney (DIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $201.00 to $151.00. The current price Walt Disney (DIS) is trading at is $109.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
