Why Rent the Runway Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Avi Kapoor
Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Rent the Runway reported quarterly losses of 6.58 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.35 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $69.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $68.70 million.

Rent the Runway shares jumped 16.8% to $7.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares jumped 71.7% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN surged 37.9% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Thursday.
  • The Generation Essentials Group TGE jumped 31.4% to $13.21 in pre-market trading. The Generation Essentials Group recently announced it completed its busines comibination agreement through the acquisition of Black Spade.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM climbed 25% to $0.4020 in pre-market trading.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT surged 20.2% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies announced a $9.1 million public offering.
  • OFA Group OFAL rose 18.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. OFA Group announced exercise and closing of underwriter’s full over-allotment option in connection with initial public offering.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL gained 15.2% to $95.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 168% on Thursday.
  • Distoken Acquisition Corporation DIST rose 8.5% to $13.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 5% to $298.86 in pre-market trading after indications of a possible reconciliation between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Tesla's market cap plummeted by a record $152 billion, marking the company's largest market cap loss in history. This decline was attributed to an intensified conflict between Musk and Trump over the latter's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Losers

  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA shares dipped 34.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.
  • lululemon athletica inc. LULU shares fell 20.9% to $261.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU fell 19.2% to $75.10 in pre-market trading. DocuSign posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate.
  • ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. ZJK fell 17.2% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.
  • Brag House Holdings, Inc. TBH fell 16.7% to $0.7500 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is working to file its delayed Q1 10-Q report.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS shares fell 15.8% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after surging 28% on Thursday.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG declined 15.5% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Thursday.
  • Samsara Inc. IOT fell 13.5% to $40.90 in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
  • ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN dipped 10.8% to $102.11 in pre-market trading after rge company posted quarterly results.
  • iPower Inc. IPW shares tumbled 10.2% to $0.4850 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

