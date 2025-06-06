Why Rent the Runway Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Rent the Runway reported quarterly losses of 6.58 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.35 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $69.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $68.70 million.

Rent the Runway shares jumped 16.8% to $7.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Bluejay Diagnostics, In c. BJDX shares jumped 71.7% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.

gained 15.2% to $95.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 168% on Thursday. Distoken Acquisition Corporation DIST rose 8.5% to $13.02 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.5% to $13.02 in pre-market trading. Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 5% to $298.86 in pre-market trading after indications of a possible reconciliation between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Tesla's market cap plummeted by a record $152 billion, marking the company's largest market cap loss in history. This decline was attributed to an intensified conflict between Musk and Trump over the latter's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Losers

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA shares dipped 34.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.

shares dipped 34.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. LULU shares fell 20.9% to $261.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

shares fell 20.9% to $261.60 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. DocuSign, Inc . DOCU fell 19.2% to $75.10 in pre-market trading. DocuSign posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate.

. fell 16.7% to $0.7500 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is working to file its delayed Q1 10-Q report. Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS shares fell 15.8% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after surging 28% on Thursday.

. dipped 10.8% to $102.11 in pre-market trading after rge company posted quarterly results. iPower Inc. IPW shares tumbled 10.2% to $0.4850 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

