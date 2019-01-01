ñol

Rent the Runway
(NASDAQ:RENT)
4.42
-0.07[-1.56%]
At close: Jun 3
4.42
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low4.23 - 4.46
52 Week High/Low3.2 - 24.77
Open / Close4.37 / 4.42
Float / Outstanding40.2M / 64.1M
Vol / Avg.621.1K / 923.6K
Mkt Cap283.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.62
Total Float40.2M

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rent the Runway reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 9

EPS Estimate

$-0.980

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$63.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$64.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rent the Runway using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rent the Runway Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) reporting earnings?
A

Rent the Runway (RENT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-3.35, which missed the estimate of $-1.30.

Q
What were Rent the Runway’s (NASDAQ:RENT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $59M, which beat the estimate of $53.5M.

