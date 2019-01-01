Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 9
EPS Estimate
$-0.980
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$63.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$64.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rent the Runway using advanced sorting and filters.
Rent the Runway Questions & Answers
When is Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) reporting earnings?
Rent the Runway (RENT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.35, which missed the estimate of $-1.30.
What were Rent the Runway’s (NASDAQ:RENT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59M, which beat the estimate of $53.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.