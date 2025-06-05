Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of June 5, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Dollar General Corp DG

On June 3, Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. The general store operator said quarterly net sales increased 5.3% to $10.44 billion, barely missing the consensus of $10.64 billion. The company reported net income of $391.9 million, up 7.9%, with earnings of $1.78 per share, compared to $1.65 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.58. The company's stock jumped around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $135.57.

RSI Value: 72.5

72.5 DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General fell 0.7% to close at $111.77 on Tuesday.

Shares of Dollar General fell 0.7% to close at $111.77 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 46.44 Momentum score with Value at 52.08.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA BUD

On May 8, the company reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $13.63 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. "Beer is a passion point for consumers. The strength of the beer category and the continued momentum of our megabrands delivered another quarter of profitable growth,” said CEO Michel Doukeris. The company's stock gained around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $71.94.

RSI Value: 72.3

72.3 BUD Price Action: Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev rose 1.2% to close at $71.53 on Tuesday.

