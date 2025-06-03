June 3, 2025 9:39 AM 3 min read

Disney To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Loop Capital raised Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $21 to $22. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Hold rating. Carnival shares closed at $23.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR from $49 to $79. Morgan Stanley analyst James Quigley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Kymera Therapeutics shares closed at $43.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Craig-Hallum raised Applied Digital Corporation APLD price target from $10 to $12. Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton maintained a Buy rating. Applied Digital shares closed at $10.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised the price target for The Toro Company TTC from $84 to $85. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating. Toro shares closed at $74.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS increased the price target for Mastercard Incorporated MA from $660 to $670. UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Buy rating. Mastercard shares closed at $581.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $130 to $125. Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Overweight rating. Toll Brothers shares settled at $103.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $350 to $330. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating. FedEx shares closed at $217.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $80 to $100. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating. Roblox shares closed at $89.91 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for The Walt Disney Company DIS from $135 to $140. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares settled at $112.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $35 to $40. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Pinterest shares closed at $31.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

