Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting PINS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.94% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Pinterest maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pinterest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pinterest was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pinterest (PINS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $21.00. The current price Pinterest (PINS) is trading at is $18.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
