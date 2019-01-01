Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Carnival
The latest price target for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was reported by Citigroup on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting CCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.54% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was provided by Citigroup, and Carnival maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Carnival, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Carnival was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Carnival (CCL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $22.00. The current price Carnival (CCL) is trading at is $13.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
