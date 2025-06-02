Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST

Dividend Yield: 4.37%

4.37% Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $215 to $220 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $215 to $220 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $216 to $200 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $216 to $200 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On May 8, Nexstar Media Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

On May 8, Nexstar Media Group reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NXST news.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.81%

3.81% JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $99 to $84 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $99 to $84 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 3.99%

3.99% Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $30 to $31 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Simon Flannery maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $30 to $31 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: AT&T will release second-quarter earnings on July 23.

AT&T will release second-quarter earnings on July 23. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest T news

