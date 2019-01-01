FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FedEx
FedEx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $298.00 expecting FDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.66% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and FedEx maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FedEx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FedEx was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FedEx (FDX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $310.00 to $298.00. The current price FedEx (FDX) is trading at is $219.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
