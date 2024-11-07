Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, And Jeff Bezos Congratulate Trump: What's Next For The Tech Giants?

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, top tech executives have congratulated him and expressed their willingness to work with his administration.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Tesla Inc. TSLA, SpaceX, and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk, a key ally to Trump during his campaign, unsurprisingly congratulated the President-elect.

Trump has previously spoken about creating a position for Tesla CEO in a “department of government efficiency” to reduce the federal workforce.

Following the victory, Tesla shares surged over 14%, with investors hopeful that a Trump presidency would benefit the company.

It is morning in America again pic.twitter.com/GNTE0cUWoc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Other tech behemoths such as Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL boss Sundar Pichai, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Trump.

Bezos praised Trump’s win as an “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.” Before Election Day, Bezos and The Washington Post sparked controversy by withholding an endorsement for the first time in decades. Bezos defended the decision in an op-ed, citing concerns over “perception of bias.”

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

See Also: ‘AI Haves Vs. Have-Nots’: Palantir’s Ryan Taylor Outlines Company’s Winning Strategy

Apple CEO and Google boss also congratulated Trump, expressing their eagerness to engage with the new administration.

Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone. pic.twitter.com/IPX7AJ8VvI — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 6, 2024

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella also took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the President-elect. In the follow-up post, Altman also stressed the importance of the U.S. maintaining its leadership in AI development while upholding democratic values.

it is critically important that the US maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 6, 2024

Congratulations President Trump, we're looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 6, 2024

Zuckerberg also took to Threads, and acknowledged Trump’s “decisive victory.” He also expressed optimism about future opportunities.

Earlier in September, Trump said Zuckerberg told him during a call after the July assassination attempt that he will not vote for a Democrat in this election. However, a Meta spokesperson denied this, stating that Zuckerberg has not endorsed either Trump or Kamala Harris.

Source: Threads

Others including Intel Corp. INTC CEO Pet Gelsinger, IBM IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Cisco Systems CSCO CEO Chuck Robbins, Uber Technologies UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Box Inc. BOX CEO Aaron Levie, also extended their congratulations to Trump.

We congratulate President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance on their victory and look forward to working with their administration to advance America's technology and manufacturing leadership in the world. — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) November 6, 2024

Source: LinkedIn

Cisco looks forward to working with the incoming Trump Administration and Congress—as well as the governors, state lawmakers, and local officials across the US—to advance policies that bolster connectivity, innovation, cybersecurity, and more. — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) November 6, 2024

Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump on a resounding victory. We stand ready to work with you and your administration on ways to improve transportation, empower small businesses, and raise the bar for flexible work. — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 6, 2024

Wild ride. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on becoming President again. What's great about America is that we're on a rocket ship right now and can keep accelerating with the right policies and execution. — Aaron Levie 🇺🇸 (@levie) November 6, 2024

On the other hand, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a prominent supporter of Vice President Harris' campaign, while acknowledging Trump’s win, urged Americans to unite.

“I—and many others—raised alarms about the anti-democratic actions Donald Trump took during his first Presidency, and has promised to take this next time,” he said in a post on X, adding that Trump's supporters assured him that such behavior wouldn't continue.

We now have a President-elect of the United States: Donald Trump. It is clear that he has again won the presidency in a country where we enjoy relatively unfettered rights to vote, speak out, and steer our futures. In January, we will enjoy a peaceful transfer of power. Peaceful… — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) November 6, 2024

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that technology investors are concerned that Trump’s presidency could lead to higher tariffs, straining U.S.-China relations and disrupting the tech supply chain.

Companies like Nvidia Corporation NVDA, Apple, and Tesla may face retaliation from China. Analysts also fear that the President-elect’s administration could slow the AI revolution.

GOP sweep of the White House and Congress could boost the stock market but negatively impact Big Tech, the analysts have stated.

Trump’s presidency could also hurt the broader EV market due to the loss of tax incentives. However, Tesla's size and position could provide an edge, as higher tariffs could limit competition from Chinese companies like BYD and Nio.

During Trump's first term, many tech leaders openly opposed him, resigning from advisory councils and challenging his policies.

However, they faced consequences, including Amazon's claim that it lost a $10 billion Pentagon contract due to Trump's alleged personal vendetta against Bezos, reported the New York Times.

This time, tech leaders are taking a different approach. Some, like Zuckerberg, who Trump threatened to put in jail, began aligning with the President-elect before the election. Former critics, including Bezos, have refrained from public criticism, the report noted.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.