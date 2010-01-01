Benzinga Neuro

Server Pawsed — Mysterious Outage At US Veteran Affairs Linked To Mischievous Cat
A cat is being held responsible for a significant technology disruption at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Robert Kennedy Jr. Could Cut Votes From Joe Biden And Donald Trump: Poll
Disney In Early-Stage Negotiations With Adani, Sun TV For Possible Sale Of India Assets: Report
Reports indicate that Disney is in preliminary talks with billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran, and several private equity firms, about selling its streaming and television business in India.
Joe Biden Reportedly Considering State Department Grants To Aid Ukraine
Trump&#39;s Legal Team Questions Mental Health Of Former Accountant In New York Civil Fraud Trial
Donald Trump‘s attorneys have called into question the mental health of his former accountant. This occurred during the fourth day of the trial.
MS Dhoni Becomes The Face Of Reliance&#39;s Jiomart
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed the brand ambassador for Reliance Retail's JioMart, a leading e-commerce player in the Indian market.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confident SpaceX&#39;s Starship Has &#39;Decent Chance&#39; To Reach Orbit Despite Previous Explosion
FTX Former Developer Adam Yedidia Testifies In Sam Bankman-Fried Trial About $8B Deficit
&#39;Praise The Lord Finally&#39;: GOP&#39;s Chuck Grassley Says Biden&#39;s Border Wall Move Tied To &#39;Big Blue Cities&#39; Grappling With Migrant Crisis &#39;Reality&#39;
The Biden administration’s decision to extend the US-Mexico border wall in Texas has led to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) commending the move while also criticizing the administration’s previous policies.
Analyst Predicts Lower Gasoline Rates As Saudi Arabia&#39;s Crude Production Cuts Led To High Crude Prices
Oil market spectators anticipate a decrease in gasoline prices in the coming months, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s production cuts that have led to high crude prices.
Jim Cramer Predicts Ford May Move Production Amid UAW Strike: &#39;If They Don&#39;t Come To The Table Soon, Mexico Will Be In Play&#39;
Amid the United Auto Workers strike against Detroit’s Big 3, industry expert Jim Cramer has suggested that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may consider moving additional production to Mexico.
Trump Unexpectedly Withdraws $500M Lawsuit Against His Former Lawyer Michael Cohen
In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has dropped a $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.
House Republicans Fire Shots At Matt Gaetz Following Kevin McCarthy&#39;s Ouster: &#39;Got Schooled By AOC&#39;
Demand For Sides Of French Fries Remains Steady, Boosting Optimism Amid Inflation Concerns
Elon Musk Secretly Filed Lawsuit Asking For &#39;Relationship&#39; With His And Grimes&#39; Kids: Report
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., secretly filed a lawsuit against singer Grimes last month, seeking to establish a relationship and access to their three children.
How India&#39;s Economy Is Set To Score Big With Cricket World Cup 2023
The World Cup also aligns with India's festive season, a period of high consumption, especially in the services sector.
Investors React To Bond Market Chaos Amid High-Interest Rates: &#39;This Is Clearly A Panic Attack&#39;
Uniqlo Poised To Boost Operations In India After 60% Surge In Sales
Uniqlo currently collaborates with over 20 Indian sewing factories and mills, adhering to the federal government's directive to source at least 30% of its inventory from within the country.
Amazon Reportedly Planning Major Price Reduction For Fresh Grocery Deliveries To Prime Members, Leaked Memo Reveals
Exxon Mobil Reportedly Nearing $60B Megadeal To Buy Pioneer Natural Resources
