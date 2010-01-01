Ananya Gairola

Elon Musk Wants You To Control Ads On X With New Three-Tier Subscription Plans
Elon Musk Wants You To Control Ads On X With New Three-Tier Subscription Plans
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly testing a three-tiered service structure, allowing users to choose their level of ad exposures.
Elon Musk Fires Back As SEC Sues Him Over Twitter Stock Drama: &#39;Comprehensive Overhaul Of These Agencies Sorely Needed&#39;
Elon Musk Fires Back As SEC Sues Him Over Twitter Stock Drama: 'Comprehensive Overhaul Of These Agencies Sorely Needed'
In the lawsuit, the SEC accused Musk of failing to comply with a subpoena related to his 2022 Twitter stock purchase.
ChatGPT&#39;s Silicon Ambition: OpenAI Reportedly Eyes AI Chip Domination Amid Nvidia&#39;s Reign
ChatGPT's Silicon Ambition: OpenAI Reportedly Eyes AI Chip Domination Amid Nvidia's Reign
OpenAI, known for its AI chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly contemplating developing its own AI chips or possibly acquiring a chip-making company to address the ongoing AI chip shortage and reduce dependency on Nvidia's GPUs, amidst regulatory scrutiny in the AI chip market.
Tim Cook&#39;s Emotional Tribute To Mentor And Friend: Honoring Steve Jobs, &#39;A Visionary Who Changed The World&#39;
Tim Cook's Emotional Tribute To Mentor And Friend: Honoring Steve Jobs, 'A Visionary Who Changed The World'
On the 12th anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a heartfelt tribute on X, remembering Jobs as a pioneering visionary and mentor who left an indelible mark on the technology industry and the world.
Bing AI Image Creator Crosses The Line – Unsettling 9/11-esque Images Spark Outrage
Bing AI Image Creator Crosses The Line – Unsettling 9/11-esque Images Spark Outrage
Microsoft's Bing AI Image Creator is facing criticism for generating inappropriate and offensive images of Nintendo's character Kirby.
Can Threads Bounce Back? Meta&#39;s &#39;Twitter Killer&#39; Seems To Be Seeking Redemption With These New Features
Can Threads Bounce Back? Meta's 'Twitter Killer' Seems To Be Seeking Redemption With These New Features
Meta's social media platform Threads, often dubbed as the "Twitter killer," is reportedly planning to introduce new features.
Elon Musk Says &#39;Inverse Cramer Calls It Again&#39; As Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Threads Risks Fading Into Obscurity
Elon Musk Says 'Inverse Cramer Calls It Again' As Mark Zuckerberg's Threads Risks Fading Into Obscurity
Elon Musk once again took a potshot at the declining popularity of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Threads, by referencing 
Is Your iPhone 15 Too Hot To Handle? Apple&#39;s iOS 17.0.3 Update Might Cool Things Down
Is Your iPhone 15 Too Hot To Handle? Apple's iOS 17.0.3 Update Might Cool Things Down
Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to address overheating issues reported by users of the iPhone 15 series, aiming to resolve the problem related to improperly configured apps, bugs, and initial setup processes, while assuring users that iPhones are safe unless they display an explicit temperature warning.
Rep. Adam Schiff, Others Demand Answers From Musk For Firing X Election Integrity Team, Calls The Act &#39;Latest Example&#39; Of Misinformation
Rep. Adam Schiff, Others Demand Answers From Musk For Firing X Election Integrity Team, Calls The Act 'Latest Example' Of Misinformation
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff along with several congressional members has sent a letter to Elon Musk, demanding answers regarding the reported firing of a significant portion of X's (formerly Twitter) election integrity team, raising concerns about election-related misinformation on the platform ahead of the 2024 U.S. elections.
Google Pixel Watch 2 Vs. Apple Watch Series 9: Battle Of The Titans — Which Smartwatch Reigns Supreme?
Google Pixel Watch 2 Vs. Apple Watch Series 9: Battle Of The Titans — Which Smartwatch Reigns Supreme?
The article compares the newly launched Google Pixel Watch 2 to the Apple Watch Series 9, examining factors like price, design, display, health and fitness tracking, and battery life to determine which smartwatch offers better value and features.
Google Pixel Watch 2: The Smartwatch Redemption? Price, Availability, And New Features
Google Pixel Watch 2: The Smartwatch Redemption? Price, Availability, And New Features
Can Popcorn Make Math Interesting? Bill Gates Shares Insights From A One-Of-A-Kind Middle School Class
Can Popcorn Make Math Interesting? Bill Gates Shares Insights From A One-Of-A-Kind Middle School Class
Instead of teaching the volume of a pyramid through abstract formulas, a teacher used movie theater popcorn containers.
Elon Musk Explains Why He Only Eats &#39;0.4 Donuts&#39; At A Time
Elon Musk Explains Why He Only Eats '0.4 Donuts' At A Time
 Musk took to X and shared a unique way of eating donuts, which, according to the tech billionaire, he consumes daily. 
Is Cupertino&#39;s Next Trick A USB-C-Powered Apple Pencil 3? iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Drops Clues
Is Cupertino's Next Trick A USB-C-Powered Apple Pencil 3? iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Drops Clues
The discovery of a code reference within Apple's iOS 17.1 Beta 2 has sparked speculation about the potential development of an Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging support.
Spotify Takes On Amazon&#39;s Audible, To Let Premium Users Listen To 15 Hours Of Audio Books
Spotify Takes On Amazon's Audible, To Let Premium Users Listen To 15 Hours Of Audio Books
Spotify Premium subscribers can now enjoy up to 15 hours of audiobooks per month, including titles like Elon Musk's biography and Stephen King's works, challenging Audible's credit-based model and expanding its audiobook library to compete in the growing market.
Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta Reportedly Set To Lay Off Employees In Metaverse Silicon Unit on Wednesday
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Reportedly Set To Lay Off Employees In Metaverse Silicon Unit on Wednesday
Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly planning to lay off employees in its metaverse-oriented silicon unit, Reality Labs, with the announcement expected on Wednesday.
Epic Drop Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max Vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra — Which Is A More Sturdy Flagship?
Epic Drop Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max Vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra — Which Is A More Sturdy Flagship?
A drop test conducted by PhoneBuff compared the durability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in real-world scenarios, with the Galaxy emerging as the slightly more resilient device overall.
Paris Hilton And Elon Musk Team Up To Launch X&#39;s Ambitious Live Shopping Experiment
Paris Hilton And Elon Musk Team Up To Launch X's Ambitious Live Shopping Experiment
Paris Hilton has partnered with Elon Musk's 'X' (formerly Twitter) to focus on live shopping, aiming to boost the platform's financial prospects after a testy interview with CEO Linda Yaccarino and address concerns over moderation policies.
Ad-Free Instagram For $14 A Month? Meta&#39;s Rumored European Plan Could Be A Regulatory Workaround
Ad-Free Instagram For $14 A Month? Meta's Rumored European Plan Could Be A Regulatory Workaround
Meta is reportedly considering a $14 monthly subscription plan, called "SNA" or Subscription No Ads, for European users.
Google&#39;s $399 Chromebook Plus With AI-Powered Tools Coming To Stores This Weekend
Google's $399 Chromebook Plus With AI-Powered Tools Coming To Stores This Weekend
One of the highlights of the Chromebook Plus series has been the integration of AI-powered features, including those from Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express.

