Apple To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Rosenblatt raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $261 to $262. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares closed at $225.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Patrick Industries, Inc. PATK from $150 to $155. BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating. Patrick Industries shares closed at $125.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie boosted the price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $24 to $30. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained an Outperform rating. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $25.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research increased LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT price target from $92 to $93. Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained an Outperform rating. LeMaitre Vascular shares settled at $88.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna raised Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $540 to $605. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained a Positive rating. Mastercard shares closed at $499.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial raised Travel + Leisure Co. TNL price target from $58 to $64. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating. Travel + Leisure shares closed at $47.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital increased the price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC from $10 to $11. RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Sector Perform rating. Bausch Health shares settled at $9.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie cut Hyatt Hotels Corporation H price target from $165 to $164. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained an Outperform rating. Hyatt shares closed at $145.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark increased the price target for The Marcus Corporation MCS from $20 to $22. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Marcus shares closed at $18.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $240 to $260. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $186.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
