LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) was reported by Jefferies on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting LMAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) was provided by Jefferies, and LeMaitre Vascular initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LeMaitre Vascular, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LeMaitre Vascular was filed on September 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $70.00. The current price LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) is trading at is $45.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.