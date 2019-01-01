Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Patrick Industries
Patrick Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) was reported by MKM Partners on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $93.00 expecting PATK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.25% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) was provided by MKM Partners, and Patrick Industries initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Patrick Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Patrick Industries was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Patrick Industries (PATK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $93.00. The current price Patrick Industries (PATK) is trading at is $59.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.