Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Travel+Leisure
Travel+Leisure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) was reported by Jefferies on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting TNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) was provided by Jefferies, and Travel+Leisure upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Travel+Leisure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Travel+Leisure was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Travel+Leisure (TNL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $62.00 to $79.00. The current price Travel+Leisure (TNL) is trading at is $50.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.