Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marcus
The latest price target for Marcus (NYSE: MCS) was reported by JP Morgan on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting MCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marcus (NYSE: MCS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Marcus initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marcus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marcus was filed on November 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marcus (MCS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Marcus (MCS) is trading at is $14.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
