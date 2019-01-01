Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting NCLH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.09% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Norwegian Cruise Line maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Norwegian Cruise Line, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Norwegian Cruise Line was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $18.00. The current price Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is trading at is $15.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
