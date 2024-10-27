Rupert Murdoch's Dow Jones and the New York Post have initiated legal proceedings against Jeff Bezos-backed AI firm Perplexity, alleging unauthorized use of their content and redirection of traffic to its platforms.

Entertainment

Walt Disney Company DIS has ceased allowing customers to subscribe to Hulu and Disney+ via Apple Inc.‘s AAPL App Store, thereby avoiding the iPhone maker's in-app purchase fees.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX has shut down its Southern California AAA game studio, Team Blue, marking a significant shift in its gaming ambitions.

Gaming

Ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's release, Microsoft Corporation MSFT Activision has announced a new anti-cheat initiative aimed at removing cheaters from the game within one hour of their first match.

Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not receive any additional story content, effectively ending fan hopes for downloadable content (DLC).

Tencent Holding Ltd. TCEHY is set to launch the global open beta for Delta Force: Hawk Ops on PC starting December 5.

Naughty Dog has rolled out significant updates for The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on Sony Group Corporation's SONY PlayStation 5.

Technology & Smartphones

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM unveiled its latest high-end smartphone SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which boasts a new Oryon CPU and enhanced AI capabilities.

QUALCOMM has been threatened by Arm Holdings plc ARM with the cancelation of its chip design license, leaving the San Diego-based semiconductor giant with 60 days’ notice.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA quietly introduced a new AI model, Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct, that has reportedly outperformed its competitors in benchmark tests.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani joined NVIDIA‘s CEO Jensen Huang for a fireside chat in Mumbai on Thursday as the latter addressed the Nvidia AI Summit India at the city’s Jio World Convention Centre.

The duo discussed India’s information technology industry, which Huang said was world-renowned for its large-scale presence and deep expertise. In the past few years, 200,000 IT professionals have been upscaled to work with AI.

Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd. has dismissed an intern for allegedly disrupting the training of one of its artificial intelligence models.

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly scaling back production of its $3,500 Vision Pro headset, shifting focus toward a more affordable model for 2025.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI rival Anthropic has unveiled an upgrade to its its AI model Claude 3.5 Sonnet along with introducing a new model, Claude 3.5 Haiku. The Claude 3.5 Sonnet model introduces a groundbreaking feature that allows it to interact with computers in a human-like manner.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, Inc. CRM, took to social media to criticize Microsoft for rebranding its Copilot as "agents."

In a recent development, Character.AI has issued a public apology following the tragic death by suicide of a 14-year-old boy who had been interacting with their chatbot. The company has acknowledged the incident and announced updates to enhance the safety measures on their platform.

