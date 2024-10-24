Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Meets Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Duo Forge Partnership To Build AI Infrastructure

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani joined Nvidia's NVDA CEO Jensen Huang for a fireside chat in Mumbai on Thursday as the latter addressed the Nvidia AI Summit India at the city's Jio World Convention Centre.

What Happened: Ambani and Huang came together to speak about developments in the artificial intelligence field. The Indian billionaire began the conversation by welcoming the U.S. giant's CEO to India.

The duo discussed India's information technology industry, which Huang said was world-renowned for its large-scale presence and deep expertise. In the past few years, 200,000 IT professionals have been upscaled to work with AI, he added.

The businessmen also spoke of ways to work together to help transform India into a center of AI. Ambani spoke about how India's demographic advantage could further propel the country's growth, hailing the country's infrastructure development.

Moreover, Nvidia is partnering with Reliance to build AI infrastructure in India, Huang announced. The 1 gigawatt AI infrastructure center will be built in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Reliance CEO said.

He went on to praise Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg for bringing open source to the world of intelligence, adding that the Facebook founder is likely to be remembered in history for doing this.

