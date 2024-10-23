Now AI Can Operate Computers Like Humans: OpenAI Rival Backed By Google Unveils Claude Upgrades Amid Fears Of Job Displacement

OpenAI rival Anthropic has unveiled an upgrade to its its AI model Claude 3.5 Sonnet along with introducing a new model, Claude 3.5 Haiku. The Claude 3.5 Sonnet model introduces a groundbreaking feature that allows it to interact with computers in a human-like manner.

What Happened: While the computer interaction feature is still experimental, with some limitations in tasks like scrolling and dragging, Anthropic expects rapid improvements. This upgrade allows developers to automate processes and engage in open-ended tasks, with companies like Asana, Canva and Replit already exploring these capabilities.

Anthropic said that this feature is currently in public beta on the API, enabling developers to instruct Claude to perform tasks such as moving a cursor and typing text.

The Claude 3.5 Sonnet model is accessible to all users, and the Claude 3.5 Haiku is set for release later this month. Anthropic’s API empowers Claude to translate instructions into computer commands, enhancing its ability to perform complex tasks. On OSWorld, Claude 3.5 Sonnet achieved a 14.9% score in the screenshot-only category, outperforming other AI systems.

Anthropic is backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Jeff Bezos‘ Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Why It Matters: The release of Claude 3.5 Sonnet comes amid growing concerns about AI’s impact on employment. Vinod Khosla, a Silicon Valley billionaire, has predicted that AI will replace most human jobs within 25 years, affecting roles from doctors to assembly line workers. This has sparked discussions about the need for Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a potential solution.

However, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has expressed concerns that UBI alone may not address the inequality AI could create. He advocates for a more comprehensive approach to ensure equitable wealth distribution, emphasizing the importance of a society where everyone can contribute economically. Anthropic was co-founded by Amodei in 2021.

