Nvidia's New Free, Open Source AI Model Reportedly Outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4o, Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Last week, Nvidia Corp. NVDA quietly introduced a new AI model, Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct, that has reportedly outperformed its competitors in benchmark tests.

What Happened: Nvidia’s latest AI model has shown remarkable efficiency and performance, despite having fewer parameters.

The Nemotron-70B model, built on Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Llama 3.1 framework, has surpassed larger models in benchmark tests, scoring 85.0 in Arena Hard, 57.6 in AlpacaEval 2 LC, and 8.98 in GPT-4-Turbo MT-Bench.

The model’s superior performance in these tests indicates its ability to produce human-like responses in general queries and coding applications.

The Jensen Huang-led company has also made the Nemotron-70B model open-source, releasing it on the AI community platform, Hugging Face.

This move allows developers to modify the model to suit their needs, further improving research and development in AI applications.

The model is now available for preview on Nvidia’s official site, making it more accessible to the public.

Our Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct model is a leading model on the 🏆 Arena Hard benchmark (85) from @lmarena_ai.



Arena Hard uses a data pipeline to build high-quality benchmarks from live data in Chatbot Arena, and is known for its predictive ability of Chatbot Arena Elo… pic.twitter.com/HczLQQ6EOp — NVIDIA AI Developer (@NVIDIAAIDev) October 15, 2024

Why It Matters: This latest AI model launch underscores NVIDIA’s growing influence in the AI software space, a shift from its traditional focus on high-performance GPUs.

The company’s emphasis on efficiency and accessibility suggests a strategic change towards making advanced AI more applicable to developers and the general AI community.

Earlier this month, Nvidia CEO praised ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, as one of the most influential companies of today's era in a Bg2 Pod episode.

Moreover, the latest announcement comes amid production challenges for its Blackwell chips, which are not expected to be available before early 2025.

