'Copilot's A Flop Because Microsoft Lacks The Data,' Salesforce CEO Slams Rebranding Of AI Tool To 'Agents:' 'That's Panic Mode'

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce CRM, took to social media on Tuesday to criticize Microsoft Corp MSFT for rebranding its Copilot as “agents.”

What Happened: Benioff described this move as a sign of “panic mode” and called Copilot a failure due to Microsoft’s lack of data, metadata, and enterprise security models. He argued that these deficiencies lead to inaccuracies and data leaks, forcing customers to create their own large language models (LLMs).

Benioff likened Microsoft’s Copilot to the discontinued “Clippy” Microsoft Office assistant, suggesting that it fails to provide real corporate intelligence. In contrast, he praised Salesforce’s Agentforce, stating it is transforming businesses by autonomously managing sales, service, marketing, analytics, and commerce. He emphasized that Agentforce integrates data, LLMs, workflows, and security into a single Customer 360 platform, which he believes represents the true potential of AI.

Microsoft rebranding Copilot as ‘agents'? That's panic mode. Let's be real—Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence. That is why Copilot is inaccurate, spills corporate data, and forces… pic.twitter.com/eZpVwgoSH9 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 21, 2024

Why It Matters: Benioff’s comments highlight the ongoing rivalry between Salesforce and Microsoft in the AI technology sector. Recently, Microsoft announced during its “AI Tour” event in London that businesses will soon be able to develop autonomous AI agents through its Copilot Studio platform. This technology aims to streamline enterprise functions by allowing organizations to create AI-driven agents tailored to their needs.

Benioff’s critique of Microsoft’s Copilot is not new. Last month, he compared it to Clippy, stating that customers have not derived value from it, likening it to selling “science projects to companies.” His remarks underscore the competitive landscape as both companies strive to dominate the AI agent technology market.

