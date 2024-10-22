Qualcomm's New Chipset Brings Multi-Modal Generative AI To Android Phones, Boosting Competition With iPhone 16

On Monday, chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. QCOM unveiled its latest high-end smartphone SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which boasts a new Oryon CPU and enhanced AI capabilitie.

What Happened: The Snapdragon 8 Elite replaces the Kryo CPUs previously used in Qualcomm’s mobile chipsets.

The Oryon CPU, dubbed a second-gen chipset by Qualcomm, includes two prime cores, six performance cores, an X80 5G modem-RF chip, and an Adreno GPU with a new sliced architecture.

Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's mobile handset SVP, stated that the upgraded hardware would provide more desktop-like performance on smartphones.

Patrick said the new Oryon-powered Snapdragon chipset will enable a better AI experience “by offering personalized, multi-modal generative AI directly on the device enabling the understanding of speech, context, and images to enhance everything from productivity to creativity tasks.”

The Snapdragon 8 Elite also features an upgraded Hexagon NPU supporting on-device multimodal AI assistants that can handle text input as well as visuals.

It also supports an on-device AI-powered video object eraser tool to remove distractions from video clips. Brands like Asus, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi are expected to launch devices featuring the new chipset in the coming weeks.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of an analyst prediction that Qualcomm is set for a 50% surge in Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 shipments by late 2024.

The company’s stock price has already factored in the negative impact of Apple Inc. AAPL developing its own 5G chips, said the analysts.

The chipmaker is poised to benefit from better-than-expected momentum in the fourth quarter of 2024 and favorable trends in 2025, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Earlier in September, it was reported that Qualcomm had approached Intel Corp for a possible takeover, which if successful, could significantly bolster its market position.

However, according to Benchmark analyst Cody Acree, ” Qualcomm’s ultimate acquisition of Intel is logically unlikely.”

