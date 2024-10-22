Tencent's Delta Force: Hawk Ops Open Beta To Launch In December, Taking Aim At Call Of Duty

Tencent Holdings ADR TCEHY is set to launch the global open beta for Delta Force: Hawk Ops on PC starting Dec. 5.

This free-to-play tactical first-person shooter, developed by Tencent's Timi Studio Group, aims to rival major titles like Call of Duty and Battlefield. Originally developed by NovaLogic, the Delta Force series first debuted in 1998 and saw several successful releases before NovaLogic closed in 2016.

Tencent announced Delta Force: Hawk Ops last year for PC, consoles, and mobile, reviving the franchise. The game has gone through several alpha playtests, but the upcoming open beta will mark the first version in which player progress will not be reset.

The company revealed in a blog post that this beta is considered the "initial release version" of the game. Full live-service content updates will roll out alongside its first season, Genesis.

Gameplay And Features

The open beta will feature two primary game modes: Havoc Warfare, a 32-player multiplayer mode, and Hazard Operations, a squad-based PvPvE experience. New maps, operators, weapons, and vehicles will be introduced as part of Genesis, with ongoing updates planned.

Tencent has confirmed that paid content, including Battle Passes and cosmetic options for weapons and vehicles, will be available at the beta’s launch. However, the company insists there will be no “pay-to-win” elements.

Single-Player Campaign And Future Updates

A Black Hawk Down-inspired single-player campaign is in development but won't be part of the open beta. Tencent plans to introduce this mode at a later date. Future updates will also include new maps, modes, and improvements based on player feedback, with ongoing efforts to enhance performance, anti-cheat measures, and controller support.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops will be available on PC through Tencent’s official browser, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile versions are expected to release in early 2025.

