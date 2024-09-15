Chewy, Broadcom And MicroStrategy Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Sep 8-Sep 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rocketed 98.32% after the company announced it raised $235 million in net proceeds. BioNTech SE BNTX stock gained 31.77% in the last week after GSK halted development of the Herpes Simplex Virus Vaccine, clearing the path for other contenders like Moderna and BioNTech. Applovin Corporation APP stock jumped 28.38% as several analysts raised the price target on the stock. Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock escalated 21.37%. The stock possibly jumped amid sympathy with Petco Health and Wellness Inc. WOOF after the company reported financial results. Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares increased 20.81%. The stock may be up amid a rebound in some chip stocks. Arm Holdings ARM shares gained 20.50% after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $160 price target. MicroStrategy MSTR stock upped 18.74% after the company announced purchasing 18,300 bitcoins BTC/USD . Kinross Gold Corporation KGC shares increased 17.14% after the company announced it completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Great Bear project. Warner Bros. Discovery WBD stock gained 17.10% in the last week on continued strength after a recently announced multi-year partnership with Charter to integrate linear video and streaming services to enhance flexibility and value in video bundles. Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock upped 17.02%.

