Chewy, Broadcom And MicroStrategy Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Sep 8-Sep 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rocketed 98.32% after the company announced it raised $235 million in net proceeds.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock gained 31.77% in the last week after GSK halted development of the Herpes Simplex Virus Vaccine, clearing the path for other contenders like Moderna and BioNTech.
- Applovin Corporation APP stock jumped 28.38% as several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock escalated 21.37%. The stock possibly jumped amid sympathy with Petco Health and Wellness Inc. WOOF after the company reported financial results.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares increased 20.81%. The stock may be up amid a rebound in some chip stocks.
- Arm Holdings ARM shares gained 20.50% after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $160 price target.
- MicroStrategy MSTR stock upped 18.74% after the company announced purchasing 18,300 bitcoins BTC/USD.
- Kinross Gold Corporation KGC shares increased 17.14% after the company announced it completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Great Bear project.
- Warner Bros. Discovery WBD stock gained 17.10% in the last week on continued strength after a recently announced multi-year partnership with Charter to integrate linear video and streaming services to enhance flexibility and value in video bundles.
- Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock upped 17.02%.
Image via Chewy
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in