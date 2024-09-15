Moderna, Tyson Foods And Adobe Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Stock Losers Last Week (Sep 8-Sep 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Rentokil Initial plc RTO shares plummeted 19.65% after the company revised the guidance for the second half of FY24.
- Ally Financial Inc. ALLY stock dived 17.31% after the company’s CFO noted intensifying credit challenges among borrowers at a conference. Several analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares dropped 11.26% after the company cut its R&D expenses by $1.1 billion by 2027 and projected 2025 sales below expectations. Many analysts lowered the price target.
- Humana Inc.’s HUM stock decreased 9.93%, probably after this week’s Trump-Harris debate.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN stock was down 7.57%.
- KE Holdings Inc BEKE shares decreased 7.14%.
- Adobe ADBE shares lost 5.69% last week following Q3 earnings. Several analysts cut their price forecasts for the stock.
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY shares fell 5.38%.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM stock lost 5.05% last week after COO tempered analyst outlook.
- Devon Energy Corporation DVN fell 4.87% last week. A JP Morgan analyst maintained Devon Energy with an Overweight rating and lowered the price forecast from $64 to $51.
