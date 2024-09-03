Vaxcyte, Shoals Technologies, Polestar Automotive, Applied Optoelectronics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 2% on Tuesday.
Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company released topline results from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31, the company’s 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease.
VAX-31 was well tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile at all doses studied through the full six-month evaluation period, similar to Pfizer Inc’s PFE Prevnar 20 (PCV20).
Vaxcyte shares jumped 43.5% to $115.92 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Sable Offshore Corp. SOC shares rose 28.8% to $21.69.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 21.8% to $6.57 after the company received a favorable legal ruling from the U.S. ITC in its patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC and a related foreign entity.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY rose 16% to $1.4150 after the company appointed former Stellantis executive Jean-Francois Mady as its new CFO.
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY gained 12.6% to $5.99.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI jumped 10.7% to $12.57 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.
- Unity Software Inc. U rose 9.4% to $17.91 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO jumped 8.5% to $30.24. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated BridgeBio Pharma with a Buy and maintained a $43 price target.
- Montana Technologies Corporation AIRJ gained 8.4% to $6.05.
- Intchains Group Limited ICG gained 8.1% to $7.89.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS climbed 8.1% to $49.04 after the company announced an update on enrollment in the Phase 2 TROPOS trial.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV rose 4.8% to $8.44. XPeng delivered 14K smart EVs in August, up by 3% year over year.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA gained 4.5% to $39.53. JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama maintained Vera Therapeutics with an Overweight and raised the price target from $62 to $72.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX rose 4.5% to $12.94. Friday, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to the company's COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 3.7% to $14.91. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained Bilibili with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
- The J. M. Smucker Company SJM rose 3.1% to $118.27.
