Universal Health Services & Lockheed Martin Were Among Top 11 Large Cap Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week (July 21-July 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- QXO, Inc. QXO shares escalated 33.37% after the company announced a private placement financing.
- Avantor Inc AVTR stock gained 21.62% in the last week after it was announced the stock will join the S&P MidCap 400. Also, it reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS stock jumped 17.73% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and increased FY 2024 guidance.
- Manhattan Associates Inc MANH stock upped 17.02% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Molina Healthcare Inc MOH shares increased 15.53% following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA shares increased 15.15% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC stock increased 13.02% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, and the company raised its FY24 guidance above estimates and issued Q3 guidance above estimates. Also, the company announced it authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback.
- CBRE Group Inc CBRE shares gained 12.99% in the last week after the company raised its 2024 guidance. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO stock rose 12.63% in the last week. The company raised its annual outlook.
- Danaher Corp DHR stock gained 11.30% are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT stock grew 10.72% on positive analyst ratings and strong Q2 results.
