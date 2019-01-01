Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) was reported by Raymond James on March 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $170.00 expecting MANH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.58% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) was provided by Raymond James, and Manhattan Associates upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Manhattan Associates, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Manhattan Associates was filed on March 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Manhattan Associates (MANH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $170.00. The current price Manhattan Associates (MANH) is trading at is $120.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
