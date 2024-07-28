Ford, Stellantis And Dell Are Among Top 12 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These twelve large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW shares plummeted 28.05% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates. The company also acquired JenaValve and Endotronix. Several analysts slashed their price forecast.
- Ford Motor Company F shares dived 19.12% following a Q2 EPS miss. Several analysts lowered their price target.
- STMicroelectronics STM shares declined 17.60% after the company reported a Q2 EPS miss and issued soft Q3 guidance.
- Teradyne, Inc. TER stock decreased 16.25% following soft Q3 guidance.
- Mobileye Global Inc MBLY stock fell 14.61% last week.
- Stellantis NV STLA stock lost 13.07% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-half earnings.
- Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock fell 12.04% following Q2 earnings.
- Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI stock declined 11.68% amid a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST shares declined 11.37% after the company reported a Q2 earnings miss and cut its guidance.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares were down 11.26% amid a broader tech selloff.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS lost 10.96% value in the last week following Q2 earnings miss and cutting annual outlook.
- LKQ Corporation LKQ shares fell 10.89% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings and lowered its annual adjusted EPS outlook.
