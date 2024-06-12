Uber To Rally Around 38%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $140 to $150. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Oracle shares fell 0.5% to close at $123.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO from $75 to $65. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Academy Sports shares fell 3.2% to close at $51.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Ciena Corporation CIEN price target from $53 to $55. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ciena shares rose 0.2% to close at $45.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $310 to $275. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating. Autodesk shares fell 3.1% to close at $211.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC price target from $68 to $69. Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. McCormick shares rose 1.6% to close at $69.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO price target from $6 to $7. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. Mereo BioPharma shares rose 1.4% to close at $3.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $120 to $135. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating. NetApp shares gained 2.1% to close at $125.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut NICE Ltd. NICE price target from $285 to $225. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. NICE shares fell 0.1% to close at $174.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup increased Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $93 to $96. Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares rose 1.4% to close at $69.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $180 to $175. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Overweight rating. Darden shares fell 0.7% to close at $146.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
