McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for McCormick & Co
The latest price target for McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) was reported by Argus Research on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $112.00 expecting MKC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.09% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) was provided by Argus Research, and McCormick & Co upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of McCormick & Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for McCormick & Co was filed on February 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest McCormick & Co (MKC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $112.00. The current price McCormick & Co (MKC) is trading at is $90.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
