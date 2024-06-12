Oracle, Broadcom And Other 3 Key Stocks To Watch On Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc . AVGO to report quarterly earnings at $10.84 per share on revenue of $12.03 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Broadcom shares rose 0.8% to $1,472.70 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corp ORCL posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company also announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud. Oracle shares jumped 9.5% to $135.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $623.18 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.3% to $48.45 in after-hours trading.

Mama’s Creations, Inc . MAMA posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. Mama’s Creations shares fell 3.9% to $6.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM to post quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $405.61 million after the closing bell. Oxford Industries shares gained 2.3% to $104.39 in after-hours trading.

