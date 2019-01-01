Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) was reported by Jefferies on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting UBER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.21% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) was provided by Jefferies, and Uber Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Uber Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Uber Technologies was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Uber Technologies (UBER) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $50.00. The current price Uber Technologies (UBER) is trading at is $24.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
