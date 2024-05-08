Flywire Reports Q1 Loss, Joins ZoomInfo, Inspire Medical Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 20 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Flywire Corporation FLYW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
Flywire posted a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 2 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $114.10 million versus estimates of $109.90 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Flywire shares dipped 14.1% to $17.65 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI shares dipped 53.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. DV shares tumbled 39.4% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI shares declined 21.1% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP shares dipped 17.5% to $202.75 pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS shares tumbled 15.8% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares dipped 13.5% to $21.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
- A-Mark Precious Metals Inc AMRK shares fell 11.7% to $35.62 in pre-market trading following fiscal third quarter 2024 results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK shares fell 10.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT shares fell 9.9% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS shares dipped 9.2% to $8.99 in pre-market trading.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU shares declined 8.6% to $40.49 pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO shares fell 6.7% to $59.13 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares declined 6% to $71.66 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG fell 5.8% to $22.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.
- Sony Group Corporation SONY shares declined 4.1% to $78.33 in pre-market trading.
