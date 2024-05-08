Flywire Reports Q1 Loss, Joins ZoomInfo, Inspire Medical Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 20 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Flywire Corporation FLYW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

Flywire posted a quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 2 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $114.10 million versus estimates of $109.90 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Flywire shares dipped 14.1% to $17.65 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc . TMCI shares dipped 53.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

. shares dipped 53.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc . DV shares tumbled 39.4% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

. shares tumbled 39.4% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc . ZI shares declined 21.1% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.

. shares declined 21.1% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc . INSP shares dipped 17.5% to $202.75 pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. shares dipped 17.5% to $202.75 pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS shares tumbled 15.8% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

shares tumbled 15.8% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST shares dipped 13.5% to $21.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

. shares dipped 13.5% to $21.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc AMRK shares fell 11.7% to $35.62 in pre-market trading following fiscal third quarter 2024 results.

shares fell 11.7% to $35.62 in pre-market trading following fiscal third quarter 2024 results. OPKO Health, Inc . OPK shares fell 10.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 10.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc . EYPT shares fell 9.9% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 9.9% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp . IAS shares dipped 9.2% to $8.99 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 9.2% to $8.99 in pre-market trading. Centrus Energy Corp . LEU shares declined 8.6% to $40.49 pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. shares declined 8.6% to $40.49 pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Twilio Inc. TWLO shares fell 6.7% to $59.13 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

shares fell 6.7% to $59.13 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares declined 6% to $71.66 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

shares declined 6% to $71.66 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Coupang, Inc . CPNG fell 5.8% to $22.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

. fell 5.8% to $22.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. Sony Group Corporation SONY shares declined 4.1% to $78.33 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: TripAdvisor Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here