TripAdvisor Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 8.

Analysts expect the Needham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, down from 5 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tripadvisor is projected to report quarterly revenue of $394.86 million, compared to $359.41 million a year ago according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 14, TripAdvisor reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results..

Tripadvisor shares fell 0.1% to close at $25.48 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $23 to $28 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $18 to $28 on March 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $20 to $23 on Feb. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $21 to $27 on Feb. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Naved Khan reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $27 to $34 on Feb. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

